Pretty Little Liars has filled our lives with murders, plots, schemes, and impossibly fashionable teens since 2010. Now that's all about to come to an close with upcoming series finale, "Til DeAth Do Us PArt." Now that the end of PLL is nigh, it's time to look back at the last seven seasons of Freeform's most addictive drama. And when you think about it, there have been far more shocking hookups than "As" over the years — and there have been a lot of "As."
Rosewood has seen surprisingly sweet romances, a few infidelities, and some criminally uncomfortable choices on Ezra Fitz's part. On top of that, one relationship veered far too close to incest territory. Seriously, how do people still live in this town?
Scroll through the gallery to see all the surprising hookups we're talking about. With all the fan-favourite Pretty Little Liars OTPs going strong as the series ends, we doubt it'll ever get any more jaw-dropping than these.