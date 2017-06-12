With one month to go, any information we can get about season 7 of Game Of Thrones is crucial. The same goes for the latest batch of photos from the HBO series, which not only give us a closer look at the key players this season, but reveal that a certain character we've forgotten about is definitely making his return.
Remember Beric Dondarrion? He was the lord who Ned Stark (R.I.P) instructed to keep the peace in the Riverlands. When we last saw him in season 6, he was headed north with the Hound, but where they ended up was anyone's guess. Now, these images show Dondarrion on horseback and covered in snow. Does this mean he and The Hound have made it? What's next for the daring duo?
Whatever it is, we're going to get a lot of it. Despite earlier rumours that this season was going to have shorter episodes, Watchers Of The Wall discovered that most of the seven episodes in the upcoming season are actually longer than they've been in the past, with the finale reaching a whopping 81 minutes.
The plot is still pretty under wraps, but we do know that Daenerys (Emlia Clarke) wants to survive, Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) might reunite, and a lot of people get set on fire.
"In one battle scene we set more stuntmen on fire than have ever been simultaneously set on fire," co-creator David Benioff revealed to Entertainment Weekly. "Our stunt coordinator really wanted to get in the Guinness Book of World Records for this."
"I can totally see her becoming a Cersei and kind of driven mad by it, by the threats against her family. At the end of the day, that’s why she does the things that she does, because she’s terrified of losing the people she loves. And so she’ll stop at nothing to protect them," she told Yahoo Movies Singapore. "If that means becoming like a ruthless killer, leader, sadistic woman or evil lady, then so be it. I don’t think it matters to her, and I can see Sansa swinging that way too."
Looks like we're in for a lot of changes.
