Things will be heating up next season on Game Of Thrones — quite literally. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, co-creator David Benioff revealed that GOT season 7 will include the most people ever set on fire by any production.
“In one battle scene we set more stuntmen on fire than have ever been simultaneously set on fire,” Benioff said. “Our stunt coordinator really wanted to get in the Guinness Book of World Records for this.” Unfortunately, the Game Of Thrones crew did not make it in there for that since it's not actually a record Guinness keeps track of. Though, it doesn't mean stunt coordinator Rowley Irlam is any less proud.
Irlam boasted to Entertainment Weekly that "one sequence has 73 fire burns and that itself is a record. No film or TV show has ever done that in a whole show, let alone in one sequence." Adding, "We also set 20 people on fire at one time, which is also a record. I think in Saving Private Ryan they had 13 on a beach, and on Braveheart they had 18 partial burns."
That does all sound pretty impressive, but more importantly it sounds like a juicy tidbit that will have Game of Thrones fans wondering what it means for season 7. The most logical explanation is that Daenerys Targaryen's dragons are going to be out in full force. Something that was teased in the photos for Game Of Thrones season 7 where Dany's biggest dragon Drogon seems to have just torched a whole city full of people. Maybe even a record-breaking amount to light on fire.
What we do know is that while the next season will be shorter than the previous ones — season 7 will be eight episodes long — it clearly isn't shirking on the action.
