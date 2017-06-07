Summer may be upon us, but it’s never too early to start thinking about American Horror Story. The upcoming season 7 of FX’s cult favorite series has just started filming, so spoilers, theories, and details are everywhere right now. That means it’s time to answer some major questions about TV king Ryan Murphy’s darkest project.
After seven years of Horror Story, we all know the drill. First, we investigate every Murphy quote in existence over the series. Then, we scrutinise all the decidedly strange on-set photos. And finally, the theme announcement and subsequent gorgeous, impossible to understand trailers arrive.
Thankfully, we’ll be right there with you throughout AHS’s very dramatic premiere process. Take a look through the gallery to find out where we are and all the secrets behind American Horror Story season 7. We already know it’s going to be a wild ride.