This summer, the Housewives are out in full force. That's because the 12th season of The Real Housewives Of Orange County returns to Bravo on July 10th. At this point, you might think you know exactly what to expect from the reality show — and you'd be right! A sneak peek of the upcoming California-based season of the series has been released, and it's filled to the brim with insults, tears, and copious drinking that fuels the drama we can't stop watching.
The trailer begins with some of the choice insults from the season ahead overtop a tranquil beach scene.
"You're despicable. I will never, ever speak to you again," we hear.
Then, another voice interjects with "If you're gonna talk shit you gotta be able to take shit," and so on and so forth. Finally, the real clips begin, and all our favourite housewives are up to the same antics — until we meet Peggy Sulahian. Peggy is the new Housewife on the block, and is proud to live her life like a "princess."
"My lifestyle is extravagant," she says. "It sure doesn't suck to be me, now does it?"
But before we know it, we're face-to-face with the real drama this season: mommy shaming. But also fat shaming and poor shaming and rich shaming and friend shaming and literally all kinds of shaming that presumably builds until someone is taken into an ambulance in Iceland. How did we get there? Unclear.
This season also finds Peggy undergoing a double mastectomy and Shannon Beador struggling with her weight, all while the women are navigating complex interpersonal relationships that could go up in flames at any moment. It's pretty much just more of the same, and that's what makes it great.
Watch the sneak peek below!
