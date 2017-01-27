The Real Housewives of Orange County's Heather Dubrow announced some big news on her podcast Heather Dubrow's World: She's decided not to return to RHOC for season 12. Bravo reports the actress has been on the series since 2012, making for a total of five seasons. But now, she's ready to move on for two reasons: "My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives," she said. "And for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them." She left the show on good terms and will miss it, but she hit "a tipping point," she said, "and just… it was time." She wouldn't rule out a guest appearance, though. Several sources told Us Weekly that Meghan King Edmonds won't be back either. With both of them absent, season 12 could look very different from previous ones.
