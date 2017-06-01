As pop culture fans are scrambling to learn everything we can about Mehgan James, Rob Kardashian's new girlfriend, Blac Chyna has a different priority.
People reported the news about Kardashian's new beau on Wednesday. James is a reality start who's appeared on VH1's Basketball Wives L.A. and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club. An unnamed source told People that James and Kardashian have "been really close friends for about three months."
It looks like Chyna is unfazed by the news, though. Dream, her daughter with ex-fiancé Kardashian, is now six months old, and is adorable as ever. In Chyna's Snapchats, she uses various face filters on the baby, including one that made a crown out of images her face. Dream looks adorably enthralled by the crown and beard filters, too.
Advertisement
Chyna also shared a snap of her daughter rocking some sweet Adidas kicks, too.
Chyna and Kardashian's relationship was a tumultuous one. In December, Kardashian posted some Snapchat images of the pair's apparently empty house, claiming that Chyna left and took Dream with her.
"I have never been this heartbroken in my life," Kardashian wrote in the caption to a now-deleted Instagram post. "Chyna was my Family and I thought we were getting married. I treated her as a Queen. My baby girl is 1 month old and Chyna took her and left this beautiful home that I just bought for us. Right before Christmas."
Kardashian also wrote in the post that he "truly loved" Chyna and "gave everything I owned for her." For her part, Chyna also posted a now-deleted Instagram in which she wrote, "I have done nothing but help Rob." She also reportedly wrote that Kardashian is "mentally ill."
It looks like all of that is in the past, though. Chyna and Dream seem to be doing just fine. And it sounds like Kardashian is doing pretty well, too.
Advertisement