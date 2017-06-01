Summer is oh so close. We've just had an Aperol Spritz-filled bank holiday, festival season is under way, and we're busy eyeing up the swimsuits we'll don at our local lido. We've relegated thick knits and heavy jackets to the back of our wardrobe, and said a long-awaited hello to chic mules, rainbow brights, and plenty of gingham.
But what about our accessories game? We've spied some fantastic maximalist shoes in shops and on catwalks recently – if you're not pounding the pavement in point-toe zebra heels or paisley flatforms, you're not fully embracing spring. Now it's time to focus on bags. As soon as the thermometer hits 26 degrees, the last thing you want is to be lugging around a huge shopper or a big old backpack.
We want to keep our essentials as sartorially springlike as our outfits – think embellishment, florals and fruity brights – and so we've rounded up the best new bags to add to your (growing) accessories collection. Click through for the bags that'll see you from work to park to bar to festival, all while shouting "Summer is coming!"