There's been a shift in footwear in recent seasons. Had you told us five years ago that Birkenstocks and Crocs (previously the preserve of middle-aged botanical fanatics) would be the sandals of the summer, we'd have rolled our eyes. And yet here we are, wearing the comfiest goddam shoes we've ever worn (complete with DIY embellishment à la Christopher Kane, of course).
And it's not just sandals: we're seeing a plethora of colours, prints, textures and shapes in shops and on catwalks, and we can no longer contain our enthusiasm. While there's something to be said for a collection of timeless footwear – black leather loafers, classic Converse, a stiletto heel – it's time you made room for a more attention-grabbing pair.
From Balenciaga's lurid green sock boots to Alexander McQueen's floral and studded lace-ups, SS17's catwalks didn't shy away from a showstopping shoe. Carven served up snake-effect mules in yellow, Mugler and Balmain gave us perspex heels, and Dries van Noten showed blue satin bows on flatforms.
We're often guilty of making shoes a sartorial afterthought but this summer we'll be putting our best foot forward in something outrageous (silver, perhaps, or maybe pink velvet...). Click through to see the maximalist shoes we're coveting right now.