This week in Cannes, A-List actors and filmmakers are premiering their new films for the first time. Oscar buzz is whirring up again. The French sun is shining on the elite. And orbiting the Cannes' filmerati crowd are Scott Disick, Bella Thorne, and Kourtney Kardashian, using the cool Mediterranean breeze of the French Riviera to air their dirty laundry.
In July 2015, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian officially ended their nine-year relationship. Since then, the pair has remained close in order to co-parent their three children, Reign, Penelope, and Mason, amicably. They even got back together in December 2016.
On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian found a woman in Disick's Dubai hotel room, indicating Kourtney and Scott's reunion wasn't a stable one. After a big family confrontation sometime in late January, the two finally called it quits — again.
Now, Scott and Kourtney have turned Cannes into a relationship battleground. Here’s what might really be going on.