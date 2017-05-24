Spoiler warning: This article contains detailed spoilers from the first four seasons of House of Cards. Read at your own risk.
Honestly, given all the mystifying headlines coming out each day, murder may be one of the last things separating Netflix's House of Cards from real life (and no, we're not holding your beer, Donald). Like its British successor, the political thriller has created a world in which politicians kiss babies, shake hands, and casually commit homicide when the mood strikes. It's like Game of Thrones swapped Westeros for D.C.
With just a week to go before the show returns — season 5 premieres May 30 — and the body count inevitably goes up, we're remembering the major characters that are no longer with us. Strictly speaking, none of these folks had a natural death. They're also not the only casualties the show has seen: Let's not forget Steve, Frank Underwood's (Kevin Spacey) bodyguard and driver, who lost his battle with pancreatic cancer in season 1; Gaffney resident Jessica Masters, who crashed her car while texting and driving; Anthony Moretti, whose liver transplant and widow were both essentially snatched by Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly); and James Miller, the American father who died at the hands of terrorists at the end of season 4.
A special shoutout goes to the dog Frank shot in the opening moments of episode 1. Really, we should have known what was coming.
Click through to see the show's most memorable deaths. Which one upset you the most? Who do you think will be a target in season 5? And are any of the people responsible EVER going to be caught?