Fans have been in a tizzy thinking of the five Game of Thrones successor shows poised to swamp HBO with more George R. R. Martin lore. But that excitement masks a darker truth: After eight seasons, Game of Thrones will leave us once and for all. It’s been confirmed that each successor show will take place in the years prior to the events of Game of Thrones, and won’t feature any of the current cast. That means the end of season 8 will mean an official farewell to our friends.
While their characters duelled and died on screen, the show's large ensemble cast goofed off on set. We have oodles of Instagram proof of their fabulous friendships. If not for this social media PDA, then we may not be able to withstand the torture of the show itself.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner might have the most adorable cast friendship, but they're not the only ones. Get ready to love GoT even more.