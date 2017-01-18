The Funny Reason The Game Of Thrones Actors Are Afraid To Get Drunk

The Game of Thrones cast sounds just as eager to spill season 7 spoilers as we are to hear them. Unfortunately for us, they haven't been allowed to, so only a few, vague pieces of information have slipped so far. But according to Maisie Williams, there's a real fear among cast-members that a little too much alcohol during a group item might lead to some major leak. "We go out for drinks and stuff and we just end up talking about the show and then, because we’re a season ahead, we have to really watch what we’re saying because you don’t know who’s listening to your conversation," Maisie Williams said on BBC Radio 1’s The Breakfast Show with Nick Grimshaw. The cast will be working on season 7 over the next month or so, and they're onto the show's eighth and final season in September. The actors themselves don't yet have access to the season 8 scripts yet, Uproxx reports, so we've got no intel on that. As for season 7, we've heard Sansa goes on a "power trip" and Dany, Davos, and Brienne have an important meeting at the Dragon Pit. If we ever see the actors in a bar, we'll make sure to sit nearby and keep their drinks coming. Maybe then, they'd tell us whether all the rumors on Reddit are true.
Advertisement