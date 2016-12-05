Game of Thrones is as fiercely protective of spoilers as Jon Snow is of the Wall. So it should come as no surprise that, when asked what viewers can expect in the upcoming final two seasons of Game of Thrones, Alfie Allen stayed pretty mum. Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy on the HBO series, sat down for an interview at Malta India Fan Con in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and his "teases" for the new seasons were pretty much exactly what you'd expect from the show.
While fans have scored some intel about what's to come from others involved with the series — including Sophie Turner, who teased that Sansa Stark would go on a "power trip" — Allen is playing the whole thing particularly coy. According to a video of the interview posted by Game of Thrones fan site Watchers on the Wall, this was his answer when asked what fans can look forward to in future seasons.
"What can you expect? Just more of the same, but better."
Perhaps knowing that fans wouldn't be thrilled with his non-answer, Allen did go on to tease actual, tangible things viewers can expect. According to Allen, we'll be seeing "more torture" and "more dragons" in the upcoming seasons of Game of Thrones, which, though better than simply saying "more of the same," isn't exactly a helpful hint.
Check out the video, below.
While fans have scored some intel about what's to come from others involved with the series — including Sophie Turner, who teased that Sansa Stark would go on a "power trip" — Allen is playing the whole thing particularly coy. According to a video of the interview posted by Game of Thrones fan site Watchers on the Wall, this was his answer when asked what fans can look forward to in future seasons.
"What can you expect? Just more of the same, but better."
Perhaps knowing that fans wouldn't be thrilled with his non-answer, Allen did go on to tease actual, tangible things viewers can expect. According to Allen, we'll be seeing "more torture" and "more dragons" in the upcoming seasons of Game of Thrones, which, though better than simply saying "more of the same," isn't exactly a helpful hint.
Check out the video, below.
Advertisement
Clearly Allen is a master at keeping HBO's secrets, but I'm not too disappointed in the lack of spoilers. After all, if Allen is so set on keeping his mouth shut about the upcoming seasons, that has to mean there's plenty of really, really crazy drama to look forward to.
Advertisement