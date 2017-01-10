We Just Learned Something New About GOT‘s Last Season & You Won’t Be Happy About It

While you were mesmerized by the glitz and glam of the Golden Globes red carpet, Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham gave some intel about the show's last two seasons,
Uproxx reports that the HBO show is still in the process of filming season 7. "We don’t finish until the end of next month," Cunningham said. "That’s seven episodes. And then we start again in September and there’s a final six.” This means both remaining seasons will be shorter than the previous ones, which the showrunners had already confirmed about season 7. Season 8 — the last one ever — will be the shortest of all. Seasons one through six each had ten episodes. We can only hope the season doesn't start as late as season 7 did. If it's on time, according to Winter Is Coming, it should run next winter. Get your Night's Watch furs ready.
