If you were to Google image search the Polish cult favourite Witcher saga right this moment, you would see a litany of books that look strikingly similar to the Song Of Ice And Fire series we all know gave us HBO’s Game Of Thrones. There are fire-breathing dragons, broad-shouldered dudes holding broad swords, and mysterious women you wouldn’t be surprised to see at Melisandre's next family reunion. And now, Witcher is heading to Netflix as their next big series.
Of course, this means everyone is dubbing the fantasy adaptation The Next Game Of Thrones. And they’re all on to something.
Witcher has everything it needs to become the next great fantasy crossover, with its binge-worthy plot and sexy characters (we’ll get to that latter point in a second). Since everyone probably has a lot of questions about this series, we gathered up everything you need to know before its debut. Scroll through the gallery to get all the secrets of the supernatural saga. Appreciate these morsels now, since Witchers still doesn’t have a premiere date.