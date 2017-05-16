In this new and exclusive clip from the network, we see Laura and Shadow at the beginning of (and the peak of) their relationship: Before Shadow's arrest, before Laura's death, and before whatever is going on with Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). The two are discussing their thoughts on the afterlife, and Laura tells Shadow that she doesn't believe in life after death. "Do you believe in the afterlife?" she asks Shadow in the clip. "I don't know. My mom did. She seemed pretty sure. She said 'All I know is there is more than I know,'" he responds. Laura looks unamused and comments: "When you die, you rot." But from the picture above and the stitches on her arm, I can let you guess why this flashback conversation seems so ironic in preparation for this week's episode.