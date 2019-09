Neil Gaiman’s adaptation of American Gods on Starz was back with its second episode last night and it's still weird as ever. I’m actually having a hard time grasping onto the surreal elements of the show. The trees are bloody, for crying out loud . I’m not sure what I expected on a show about demigods, but it wasn’t this. Even the full frontal male nudity was weird. Still, there have been some singular shining moments that definitely stand out. People being sucked into a vagina in both the first episode and again last night is definitely a highlight of the show. However, I think we can all agree that the best scene came to us courtesy of Orlando Jones in a tacky, plaid suit. But his message was dark and grim.