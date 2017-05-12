Fans are getting a second dose of high drama, major flair, and a one-of-a-kind mythology. Mashable reports that Starz's American Gods (based on author Neil Gaiman's book) just got renewed for a second season. That means more chances to expand the pantheon and get bloodier, gorier, and more violent than ever before.
According to Mashable, there's good reason for the epic show to get more screen time. Though it's not even through with its first season, American Gods has earned over "five million multi-platform viewers" for its first two episodes. In fact, the series premiere earned the highest viewership for Starz, ever, drawing 1.6 million viewers for the live showing — throw in DVR recordings and streams and the show's got big, big numbers.
"Bryan Fuller, Michael Green, and Neil Gaiman have evolved the art form of television narratively, structurally and graphically with American Gods," Carmi Zlotnik, Starz's president of programming, told Mashable. "And we're thrilled to be working again with these artists as they continue to build the worlds and wars of the gods."
For anyone unfamiliar with the show (or the book) American Gods personifies old gods and new. Norse god Odin gets updated via a character called Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). Bilquis (Yetide Badaki) personifies the legendary Queen of Sheba and her, ahem, skills have already garnered plenty of attention from fans and critics alike. As for those new gods? Media (Gillian Anderson) and Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) are part of a new group of gods that are basically modern-day ideas come to life. Media personifies TV itself — via appearances as Lucille Ball and Marilyn Monroe, just to name a few — and Technical Boy is every techy nerd stereotype thrown into one being.
In short, it's a high-concept show that's throwing curveballs and tapping into imaginations all over. What's in store for season 2? Only the team behind the show knows for sure, but it looks like fans have plenty of time to come up with their own theories now that it's a sure thing.
