Up until now, it's been unclear if a Big Little Lies season 2 is happening. But it looks like we might have a clue. On Sunday, Reese Witherspoon posted a photo to Instagram of herself with her co-stars Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman. "Spending #SundayFunday with these ladies," she wrote.
That might not sound too promising in of itself, but then she added, "working on some new lies" with three monkey emoji that mean "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil." Kidman's giving a thumbs up, and Witherspoon and Dern both have mischievous grins on their faces.
Advertisement
Nothing official's been announced yet, but Witherspoon has hinted at a second season multiple times. "One of the main questions everyone keeps asking us is is there going to be a season two," she said via Facebook Live in March. "We've been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She's thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas."
Moriarty, the author of the book the show's based on, told Sydney Morning Herald that HBO wanted to continue the story. Though she isn't planning to write another book, she did say she was helping the producers figure out what a second season would look like.
A few weeks later, Witherspoon told E! News she was also thinking about this. "Nicole [Kidman] and I just spoke [about doing a season 2] three days ago," she said. "We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there." From the looks of this photo, they're still hard at work brainstorming what's in store for Madeline, Renata, and Celeste.
Advertisement