Lauren Conrad Sells Her Instagram-Worthy L.A. Home For £4 Million

While there are rumours out there that Scott Disick is making a house-flipping show, another reality-TV alum has been busy making an actual profit from her real-estate investments. Lauren Conrad has reportedly sold her Pacific Palisades house for £4 million, Trulia reports.
The designer and lifestyle mogul just bought the place for £3.5 million in 2015. It wasn't too shabby a place to begin with: The 5,871 sq. ft., Spanish-style five-bedroom house built in 2004 is on 1.4 acres in the mountains and has a beautiful pool with a waterfall and a treehouse waterslide.
She did, however, put her L.C. mark on the interior. She redid the kitchen, replacing the natural wood cabinets and tan tiles and countertops with gleaming white everything. She painted all the walls white, too, which makes the space feel more open. In the master bathroom, she replaced a dated tile look with more white, and switched out the tub with a free-standing claw-foot number. She also replaced carpeting in one bedroom and study with wood floors to match the rest of the house. Real estate blogger YolandasLittleBlackBook.com notes that changing "the rather ugly pavestone driveway" to pebbles also improved the front of the house. In addition to all of these aesthetic improvements, one has to wonder how much extra the buyers wound up paying just to be able to say it was once Conrad's home.
This isn't Conrad's first real estate venture. She sold her Beverly Hills duplex in 2015 for £2.25 million, almost twice what she paid for it in 2012. Meanwhile, she still owns a house in Brentwood and two in Laguna Beach.
Are those profits going to a new investment just asking for an L.C. makeover? With her first child with husband William Tell coming any minute now, she doesn't need to rush.