Lauren Conrad Sells Her Instagram-Worthy L.A. Home For $5 Million

She did, however, put her L.C. mark on the interior. She redid the kitchen, replacing the natural wood cabinets and tan tiles and countertops with gleaming white everything. She painted all the walls white, too, which makes the space feel more open. In the master bathroom, she replaced a dated tile look with more white, and switched out the tub with a free-standing claw-foot number. She also replaced carpeting in one bedroom and study with wood floors to match the rest of the house. Real estate blogger YolandasLittleBlackBook.com notes that changing "the rather ugly pavestone driveway" to pebbles also improved the front of the house. In addition to all of these aesthetic improvements, one has to wonder how much extra the buyers wound up paying just to be able to say it was once Conrad's home.