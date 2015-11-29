If Lauren Conrad ever gets tired of the celebrity circuit, it seems that she has her second job all lined up— as a house flipper. Curbed LA is reporting that Conrad is selling her duplex penthouse in Beverly Hills for a cool $3.2 million, more than twice what she paid for it in 2012.
Is that price negotiable? Because after seeing the photos, we’re willing to bet that you’ll want to go in on it with us.
In her three-year possession, Conrad apparently did some serious renovations, including changes to a spiral staircase and the addition of a 20-foot wall of reclaimed exposed brick. The penthouse boasts two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, as well as walk-in closets, a glorious vanity, what appears to be a breakfast nook (!), and a built-in cocktail bar. We can’t even talk about the roof deck. Just look at it.
