In a heist movie staple we get the “every scene from the other person’s side” montage and everything mostly clicks into place. Chuck had a secret meeting with Boyd and told him that he could make a deal and be back at home if he helped him out (off the record). That’s why Boyd told Axe about the Ice Juice investment. Then Chuck brought in OLIVER DAKE to help him in a truly amazing and out-of-left-field move. Dake’s now Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District and because of that he has a bunch of FBI agents at his disposal. Chuck suggests that they go after Axelrod. He says that there are 18 Ice Juice locations in NYC and the FBI has to be at all of them. We learn that all the extras in these earlier Ice Juice scenes were actually FBI agents, gathering evidence. And Bobby, acting out of malice, did make a lot of mistakes. Even as he tried to get things not to trace back to him, that one guy literally just took the poison himself when his associate bailed (LOL). Chuck was even there when Boyd called Axe that day. So, you see, he ends the episode laughing and laughing and laughing.