If you're a Pretty Little Liars fan, congratulations: you have serious endurance. The series is officially bowing out after seven seasons, and in doing so, it's finally answering its biggest questions. Who killed Charlotte (Vanessa Ray)? Is Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) really Spencer's (Troian Bellisario) mom? Could Alison (Sasha Pieterse) actually be pregnant with Emily's (Shay Mitchell) eggs? Those answers are coming... but the one we're really waiting for is the one about the show's darkest villain to date. The identity of Uber A (or A.D., if you want to be official about the whole thing) is still under wraps, but that's not stopping fans from pointing fingers at just about everyone. To be fair, everyone in the town of Rosewood is shady enough to have a secret life as a super villain — but who are the top suspects going into season 7b? While we can't narrow the list too much, some characters are more suspicious than others. Here's who we suspect of being the ultimate A. (Hey, one of these theories has to be the real deal, right?)
