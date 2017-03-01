Charlotte (Vanessa Ray) had a different motive for torturing the Liars — one that was a whole lot thinner than Mona's, if we're being honest here — but her backstory was definitely sad. Charlotte was born male, but wanted nothing more than to present female — something that her father Kenneth (Jim Abele) was vehemently opposed to. Kenneth even locked Charlotte away in Radley because he couldn't deal with his daughter's gender identity. Charlotte spent her years in Radley almost entirely alone, and hopped up on every medication possible. Sure, her terrible life wasn't an excuse for stealing the A game from Mona, but who wouldn't get bummed out by Charlotte's story?