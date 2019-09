Pretty Little Liars will unmask its ultimate villain when the series returns for the back half of season 7, and according to showrunner I. Marlene King, we may be bummed about it. Not just because the reveal of Uber A also marks the end of Pretty Little Liars (but seriously, I'm already sobbing about that) but because of A's story. Uber A — or A.D., if you prefer to the more formal name — may not be the diabolical, mustache-twirling villain we've come to expect from the most dangerous A of all time. According to King's recent tweet, fans may be upset about the reveal because Uber A is, well, human.