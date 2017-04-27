Ian Somerhalder & Nikki Reed Toast 2 Years Of Wedded Bliss

He's a fictional vampire. She's a fictional vampire. It works.
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed celebrated two years of marriage yesterday in the most modern form of romance possible: his-and-her Instagram posts. The Vampire Diaries actor and the former Twilight star each shared loved-up photos from their April 2015 wedding — they were married in an outdoor ceremony in California's Topanga Canyon — in honor of their special day.
Though they've had their share of online trolls trying to break them down, the actors appear to be going strong. But maybe that's just the smoochy photos and Nicholas Sparks-worthy love notes talking.
"My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way," 28-year-old Reed, who was previously married to American Idol season 10 contestant Paul McDonald, wrote in her tribute to Somerhalder. "At exactly this time two years ago today we walked hand in hand into the next chapter, our chapter, together. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more. Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I've ever known. We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it. Thank you for being exactly who you are, and for loving all of me. Thank you for your willingness to go even deeper. Until you, I had no idea what could be. Until you... Happy Anniversary."
Take it away, Somerhalder.
"To the most amazing human in the world," the 38-year-old star, who once dated Vampire Diaries costar Nina Dobrev, posted in his own anniversary Insta. "Thank you for two incredible years of marriage. Today, two years ago to the minute, we said 'I do' and I couldn't be happier or more grateful to you for this life. Thank you for being my best friend [and] the hardest-working, kindest, most patient, and most talented woman I've ever known. To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can't even count them. Partly because I'll be so old... I love you."
Oh, and in case you're wondering, it's traditional to exchange gifts of (ooh, ahh) cotton on a couple's second wedding anniversary. Matching ruffled Dracula-style shirts, perhaps?
