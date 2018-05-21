From what I've gathered so far, 13 Reasons Why is about school bullying gone way too far, and what feels like an elaborate plan to cover it up. To be fully transparent, I don’t get the version of peer pressure that is presented in this show, so I may be a bit tone-deaf. Obviously, no one wants or deserves to be bullied. But I grew up in a social and educational environment where the response to bullying wasn’t “Ha ha! What just happened to you is hilarious and pathetic.” Instead, it was “You’re not going to let them get away with that, are you?” Growing up, the greatest peer pressure I faced was to stand up to the people I felt threatened by. I understand that not everyone is, or is able to be, as confrontational, nor am I condoning violence. But when, for example, Clay buys a beer because Bryce tells him to and then chugs it down, I was literally speechless with confusion. If you don't want beer, just don't buy beer! But clearly the interpersonal politics at their high school are different than they were at mine.