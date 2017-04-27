Girlboss has been out in the world for less than a week and it’s already time to start asking the big question: will fans get a season 2? The first season of the Netflix series gives viewers a “real loose” version of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso’s origins story. We watch the girlboss dumpster dive, get a hernia, and start the company that would eventually make her famous (or is it infamous?). Yet, there’s so much we haven’t seen of the former eBay queen’s journey from casual thief to the CEO of a multimillion-dollar company to the ex CEO of a bankrupt company, all of which happened before Sophia turned 33.
If that doesn’t sound like enough turmoil for about eight seasons of a Netflix dramedy, we’re not sure what would. Girlboss creator Kay Cannon, who executive produces the series with Amoruso, agrees.
“We haven't started working on it yet. Netflix waits until after it launches, but I think they feel very happy,” Cannon tells Thrillist. "If we were to get a second season, there's so much more of her getting the big investment and moving.”
The Pitch Perfect trilogy writer even knows the “really interesting” places she sees the story going years from now. “I don't know how far I would go in the second season, but we will eventually at some point later down, if Netflix were to give me more than two, we would see the fall of her, too. The fact that Boohoo.com bought Nasty Gal and how Sophia…basically lost her company and she's 32 years old. We're not telling a fairy tale.”
The Girlboss team is so serious about not telling a fairy tale, they’re not even shying away from the multiple lawsuits Nasty Gal has dealt with over the years, Cannon confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter.
This is all good news for a lot of reasons. Not only does this simply mean there’s likely more Girlboss on the horizon — even Hemlock Grove went on for three seasons on Netflix, and it didn’t come close to creating the think piece industry Sophia “Marlowe” has — but we’ll likely see a much stronger series for its sophomore run. At the beginning of the show, it lacks the must-binge nature of many other streaming offerings. But, as Sophia grows into her business, the appeal of Girlboss does too, by leaps and bounds. The nasty gal is clearly at her best when she’s running her company, as opposed to railing against adulthood and healthy relationships.
And we all know we’d like to see Sophia with someone better than adultery fan Shane.
