After nearly a week on Netflix, you’ve probably binged its most stylish new show, Girlboss. But while you were watching Sophia Amoruso’s TV stand-in Sophia Marlowe (Britt Robertson) build a business, fight against being a "garbage person," and come up with Nasty Gal's name, did you notice the biggest trend in the streaming dramedy?
Guys, Sophia steals a lot. Like all the time, actually. Which kind of makes sense, since our titular girlboss begins her eBay company as a way to make money after she ends up broke, jobless, and too proud to ask her father Jay (Dean Norris) for a loan. From there she manages to create an online empire — which the real-life Amoruso ended up leaving — but it all began with some petty theft.
We created a handy-dandy gallery noting each and every thing Sophia managed to pilfer throughout Girlboss season 1. Scroll through to see all the things our resident Nasty Gal absconded with. Hopefully, the police don’t notice, too.