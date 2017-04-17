And just like that, Girls is over. Last night’s episode of the HBO series saw Hannah struggling with motherhood and breastfeeding, Marnie winning the best friend contest, and Hannah’s mother finally giving her daughter the stern talking to she deserved. That’s it. Even though we had a heads up that the finale episode would be missing some familiar faces, I kind of hoped that Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow, and Jenni Konner would yell ”SYKE!” and still give us one last take on the rest of the girls (and Elijah). The finale was polarising, to say the least, and left us with some questions.
I have a theory that Dunham made a secret pact with herself to pay homage to Sex and the City by not exceeding it’s six-season count. Keeping up with this theme, could it be that we get answers to these questions in a Girls feature film… or at least a Netflix “revival”? Fingers crossed.