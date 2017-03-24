Things just got a lot more complicated for Meredith Grey. The Grey's Anatomy character, who fans have followed for over ten years, might find love again — we're just not sure with who. On Thursday's episode, “Till I Hear It From You,” things heated up between Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) and love interest Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson). While the duo took the next step in their relationship, there's one thing they're forgetting: what about Alex?
"We have been going around and around with this for months," Nathan tells Meredith. Later in the episode, he catches her after surgery to make a final plea. While he can't think of one reason for Meredith to return his feelings, he can't deny that he has them.
"I don’t have a good reason for you to like me," he says. "I didn’t even try to like you. I didn’t want to and I certainly don’t want to think about you all the time."
"Okay, so you should ask me out to dinner," Meredith replies.
But there was a moment between Alex and Meredith earlier in the show that has fans equally riled up.
"You should be picky about sex," Alex tells Meredith in response to her confusing feelings towards Nathan. "You’re hot."
Justin Chambers, who plays Alex on the show, added fuel to the Alex-Meredith fire over the weekend when he spoke about the two friends at PaleyFest in Los Angeles.
"I think anything is possible," he said. "I think friends can become lovers like that, that’s possible too."
While he did admit it could be a little weird for them to make the transition from platonic friends to romantic partners, it's not unheard of.
"Nobody knows how things go, you know?" he said. "I was friends with my wife before we started dating."
Whoever Meredith ends up with, it's safe to say it'll be a bumpy road to find them.
