Things just got a lot more complicated for Meredith Grey. The Grey's Anatomy character, who fans have followed for over ten years , might find love again — we're just not sure with who. On Thursday's episode, “Till I Hear It From You,” things heated up between Meredith (played by Ellen Pompeo) and love interest Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson). While the duo took the next step in their relationship, there's one thing they're forgetting: what about Alex?