Story from Entertainment

Marion Cotillard Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Erin Donnelly
And baby makes quatre.
A rep for Marion Cotillard has confirmed to People that the French actress and her longtime partner, actor and director Guillaume Canet, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple have not yet revealed a name or other birth details about their daughter, who joins big brother Marcel, 5 1/2.
The Oscar-winning star announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September, though the news was unfortunately surrounded by drama thanks to speculation surrounding the divorce of her Allied costar and onscreen love interest, Brad Pitt. After news broke of Pitt and wife Angelina Jolie's plans to split, Cotillard became the target of gossip. She eventually responded with this post denying any affair or involvement in the Brangelina divorce and asserting own happy home life with Canet.
Advertisement

This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment. With all my love Marion Ceci sera la première et seule réaction que j'aurai concernant la déferlante inouïe qui à commencé il y a de ça 24 heures et à laquelle je suis mêlée malgré moi. Je n'ai pas pour habitude de commenter ni de prendre au sérieux le tas d'absurdités déversées à mon sujet mais la situation prenant une telle tournure et affectant des gens que j'aime, je me dois de m'exprimer. Pour commencer, j'ai rencontré il y a quelques années l'homme de ma vie , le père de notre fils et du bébé que nous attendons aujourd'hui. Il est mon amour, mon meilleur ami et le seul homme dont j'ai besoin. Ensuite, à ceux qui me prétendent dévastée, je vais très bien merci. Ce genre d'inventions aberrantes ne m'affecte en aucun cas. Et pour finir, à la "presse", à tous les haters, trolls et consorts qui ont le jugement si rapide je vous souhaite sincèrement... un prompt rétablissement. Ceci dit et un peu plus sérieusement, je souhaite à Angelina et Brad, deux personnes pour qui j'ai un profond respect, de trouver la paix dans ce moment tumultueux. Avec tout mon amour. Marion

A post shared by @marioncotillard on

"This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into," the 41-year-old Dior campaign star posted. "I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.
"Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.
"Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing. And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery. Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."
She and 43-year-old Canet, who was married to actress Diane Kruger from 2001 to 2006, have been in a relationship since 2007. They welcomed son Marcel in May 2011, and, in addition to their new daughter, have another collaboration lined up. They'll both play exaggerated versions of themselves in the upcoming film Rock'n Roll, which Canet directed.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series