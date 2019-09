Every breakup needs a scapegoat. After the unfortunate demise of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage, the internet mourned — briefly. Shortly after news of their divorce, the internet wiped its tears and geared up to do what it does best: troll.Media sources have speculated that Marion Cotillard, 2007 Best Actress Oscar winner and all-around cool French woman , is to blame for the split. And Cotillard's Facebook page is now crawling with the internet's worst. Pitchforks brandished, trolls have taken to the page to call Cotillard a number of slurs."Home-wrecker" makes an appearance. Some users opt for a vomiting emoji. Others use more colorful terms. (It's the internet. What could we expect?) The comments are a modern-day attempt to brand Cotillard with a scarlet letter. Observe a few samples, below.