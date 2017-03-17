Marion Cotillard Gives Birth To Baby Girl

And baby makes quatre.
A rep for Marion Cotillard has confirmed to People that the French actress and her longtime partner, actor and director Guillaume Canet, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl. The couple have not yet revealed a name or other birth details about their daughter, who joins big brother Marcel, 5 1/2.
She and 43-year-old Canet, who was married to actress Diane Kruger from 2001 to 2006, have been in a relationship since 2007. They welcomed son Marcel in May 2011, and, in addition to their new daughter, have another collaboration lined up. They'll both play exaggerated versions of themselves in the upcoming film Rock'n Roll, which Canet directed.
Advertisement