Cara Delevingne Went Platinum Blonde & It's A Frosty, Cool Look Befitting A Supermodel

Model and actress Cara Delevingne just debuted the most epic platinum blonde bob while in Paris (of course), and we're completely obsessed (of course).
People is reporting the bright blonde look was first seen publicly on while the model was out for a night on the town with friends Kendall Jenner and Sasha Lane. Delevingne swapped her long locks for a lob over the summer, but this is the first time she's really changed up her hair look.
While the Suicide Squad star has become known for her sense of humour and gorgeous tattoos, a look back at her beauty evolution shows her hair at her shoulders or longer, and always a honey blonde hue. And of course, those brows.
Advertisement
This much feel like a major change up, but we love that Cara left her brows untouched, which is the best look if you're a natural brunette or blonde going a shimmery white blonde. It's not meant to look natural, and lightning the brows to match almost always looks overdone.
Quite a few other stars have traded in their natural locks for platinum blonde lately. Kim K. and sister Kylie Jenner rock the platinum every few weeks, keeping us guessing if they hit the wig closet or went full bleach, and Katy Perry debuted an adorable platinum bob a few weeks back, but quickly went super short. It's worth noting that bleach can be hard on your hair, to say the least, so be careful if you try this look at home.
Stylist-to-almost-everyone Jen Atkin did her cool girl hair for the evening (the colour was done at Mare Salon in Hollywood, per Atkin's Insta), which featured tousled waves and a cute site braid. In her Instagram stories, the stylist shared that she dried Cara's hair, and added powder at the root and finishing spray for texture, used pomade to secure the braid and a flat iron to create the waves.
Simple. Fabulous. And oh-so-French.
Advertisement