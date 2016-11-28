Cara Delevingne's Mannequin Challenge Takes Over An Iconic LA Location

Cara Delevingne's Mannequin Challenge may be the best one yet. The former supermodel and current actress chose the Chateau Marmont, an icon of Los Angeles and celebrity culture, as the setting for her legitimately good meme Instagram.
Most Mannequin Challenges are failures. They're incoherent, they use the wrong song, they don't tell a story. Not that you can tell much of a story with a minute-long Instagram that features, by definition, no movement, and has to be soundtracked by Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," but you get the idea.
Delevingne's, at least, tells the story of a pretty good night at the Chateau featuring the presence of Delevingne herself dancing on a table and Jesse Eisenberg lighting a cigarette. Some people would consider that a very good party. If you were Cara Delevingne, unimpressed by your own presence, you might call it just ok. If you were concerned about the state of Jesse Eisenberg's lungs, you might call it a disappointment.
We call it a solid meme.
Most Mannequin Challenges are failures. They're incoherent, they use the wrong song, they don't tell a story. Not that you can tell much of a story with a minute-long Instagram that features, by definition, no movement, and has to be soundtracked by Rae Sremmurd's "Black Beatles," but you get the idea.
Delevingne's, at least, tells the story of a pretty good night at the Chateau featuring the presence of Delevingne herself dancing on a table and Jesse Eisenberg lighting a cigarette. Some people would consider that a very good party. If you were Cara Delevingne, unimpressed by your own presence, you might call it just ok. If you were concerned about the state of Jesse Eisenberg's lungs, you might call it a disappointment.
We call it a solid meme.
Advertisement