As always, each pregnancy is different, and some women (who presumably have low-risk pregnancies and aren't experience many limitations on their movement) have no reason to dial back. For instance, we've all no doubt seen those badass ladies lifting serious weight while pregnant. It's also worth remembering that health-wise, it's not just the exercise you're doing that matters during pregnancy — your diet (keeping things balanced, with enough protein to sustain your workouts) and your risks for other conditions (such as gestational diabetes) also need to be taken into account. So it's crucial to check in with your doctor about your lifestyle, work-related demands, and exercise early on in your pregnancy so you can make a plan as everything progresses. And if anyone questions your need to take it easier than usual, tell 'em "Boy, bye."