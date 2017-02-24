However, you might have to make some adjustments to your routine. That's partly because of your changing anatomy: While pregnant, you might notice aching joints, shifting balance, and a reduced ability to keep up your breath during more strenuous exercise. And, of course, as your uterus and belly expand, certain positions will be harder to get into (or out of!), and you might need a belly support during some types of exercise. Many doctors also recommend against lying on your back for extended periods once you're in or close to your third trimester, so that could limit certain movements as well.