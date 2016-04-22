It's a mere two weeks before her due date, and trainer and CrossFit athlete Emily Breeze Ross is still lifting heavy — despite what judgmental commenters have to say.
When a video of Ross eight months pregnant and lifting 155 pounds went viral earlier this month, people called her "selfish" and accused her of putting her baby in danger. Afterwards, Ross spoke with multiple outlets to set the record straight: All of her workouts are modified and doctor-approved.
In fact, she says she's reduced the intensity of her workouts by half, which only makes what she's been posting on Instagram lately that much more impressive.
"I am completely baffled that people would think I'd do anything that would harm my baby," she told Us Weekly. "I won't allow someone's uneducated opinion to deter my doctor-approved fitness regime."
And she's right. Although it's definitely a good idea to speak with your doctor about your regimen, working out during pregnancy is generally considered safe, especially if you were already hitting the gym regularly beforehand.
Check out Ross in action below. We're positive she'll continue to be her health-conscious, badass self after her baby's born.
🙌🏾 flexin' on Friday 💪🏽 took a few days to go visit my mom at the beach and r.e.l.a.x ✅ sleep in ✅ gym w hubs ✅ pancakes for breakfast ✅ walking dogs on the beach 38 weeks pregnant today- I can't believe baby boy Watson has a 2 week eviction notice! Woah!
