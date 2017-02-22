The Most Jaw-Dropping Moments in Academy Awards History

On the night of the Oscars, Hollywood cleans up its act for a few hours. Actors, actresses, and bearded directors put down the cocktails they started at the Golden Globes, shimmy into gowns and tuxes, and thumb acceptance speeches tucked into their pockets. Tonight, all eyes are on them.
Since the Academy Awards is such a highly publicised event, that makes the evening’s potential scandals all the more juicy. Instead of appearing on splashy magazine covers, controversy is everywhere. The best part? We get to watch drama go down in real time.
We can’t promise this weekend’s Oscars ceremony will be full of bad behaviour (a girl can dream), but luckily there’s a whole treasure trove of scandals from bygone years to delight in. Here are the best moments from Oscars history you wish you’d been around to witness.