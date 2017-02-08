Redheads rule Netflix. Barb knows it, Red knows it, and Kimmy Schmidt knows it. And soon, there will be another ginger-haired character to love. In fact, you might say she's the original redhead. I'm talking, of course, about Anne of Green Gables, set to rock our screens in a new series, Anne, which will premiere May 12, 2017. But don't expect sunshine and rainbows. The show, courtesy of Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett, will take a much more realistic approach to the classic story by Lucy Maud Montgomery. "This is a very grounded, real version of the story. Life in Prince Edward Island in the late 1800s was a hard, gritty, scrappy life. It was messy, it was covered in red mud," Walley-Beckett told CBC, which is co-producing the project. "It's not doilies and teacups, it's life." Fourteen-year-old Amybeth McNulty beat out 1,800 other girls for the role of Anne in the eight-part series, titled simply Anne after the main character. Book lovers beware — the show will not be a blow-by-blow remake. Personally, I'm counting the days.
