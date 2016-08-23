Anne Of Green Gables Fans, Rejoice: A New Show Is Hitting Netflix

Literature's most well-known orphan is heading to the small screen — again. There have been several TV adaptations of Lucy Maud Montgomery's 1908 novel Anne of Green Gables (and the five subsequent books in the series), and today Netflix announced the latest. According to The New York Times, "Anne" will start filming in Canada in September.
But the eight-episode series may come with surprises, as the Times reports Emmy-winning Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett is the brains behind the series. The story centers on 11-year-old Anne Shirley in the year 1890, who ends up in the care of a pair of wealthy (and cranky) siblings who were looking to adopt a male farmhand. Book lovers fell for Shirley's adventures on the fictional, magical Prince Edward Island as she navigated her way through young adulthood. While we can't quite imagine Walley-Beckett will add Walter White-level duplicity to the classic story, we do think this has the potential to be a cooler, contemporary telling of the tale.
There's no word yet on casting, but the series is scheduled to hit Netflix, in collaboration with the Canadian Broadcasting Company, in 2017. We've got our calendars set.
