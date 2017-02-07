What's your go-to sexy movie?

"I love Amelie. I live fantastically similar: I look for signs, synchronicities. The sexiest movies for me have not been written. They are the ones I create in my imagination —they live inside me." You're in lingerie for most of the film — how do you get such confidence?

"I don’t know if it’s confidence, maybe it’s trust that I’m in the place I’m meant to be, and I’m free.

It's like playing a character for me. We must be brave to have fun, to get that thrill... "



Do you feel different about appearing undressed now, as opposed to earlier in your career?

"I’m fairly comfortable in my skin. I love being a woman, soft, feminine, open. I do the best I can. I like to change the way I look. I feel much more in control these days. I rely less on what others tell me. No matter what we look like, sexy comes from within."