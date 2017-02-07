"Fuck Valentine's Day." You probably don't expect those words from Pamela Anderson. I certainly didn't. And yet they totally make sense. The actress has teamed up with famed photographer Rankin for Coco de Mer's latest campaign, called "Take Your Breath Away." The NSFW film for the London-based lingerie label, which runs for just under two minutes, starts out with Anderson getting ready for what looks like a smoking hot rendez-vous. (When champagne-coloured silk sheets, lingerie and rose petals are involved, you know it's serious.) But in a surprise twist, Anderson's hot date turns out to be... herself. "No one knows you better than you," the tagline reads. Now, that's a message I can get on board with. I spoke to Anderson about her own Valentine's Day memories, how she's gained such body confidence, and what her go-to sexy movie is. I love the ending! Have you ever had a Valentine's Day like that?

Pamela Anderson: "Not exactly... but I think it might have been a good idea in some cases. :)" What was your best Valentine's Day date ever?

"I’ve been surrounded by romance my entire life— my parents were such a great example of what true love looks like. My dad and grandfather were poets— they wrote such sweet letters. I have some of them. I think it’s a void I’ve tried to fill over and over. The men in my life have always been extremely passionate and romantic— it's hard to regret the good times."