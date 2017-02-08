Story from TV Shows

Finally, A Premiere Date For Anne Of Green Gables On Netflix

Anne Cohen
Redheads rule Netflix. Barb knows it, Red knows it, and Kimmy Schmidt knows it. And soon, there will be another ginger-haired character to love. In fact, you might say she's the original redhead. I'm talking, of course, about Anne of Green Gables, set to rock our screens in a new series, Anne, which will premiere May 12, 2017. But don't expect sunshine and rainbows. The show, courtesy of Breaking Bad writer Moira Walley-Beckett, will take a much more realistic approach to the classic story by Lucy Maud Montgomery. "This is a very grounded, real version of the story. Life in Prince Edward Island in the late 1800s was a hard, gritty, scrappy life. It was messy, it was covered in red mud," Walley-Beckett told CBC, which is co-producing the project. "It's not doilies and teacups, it's life." Fourteen-year-old Amybeth McNulty beat out 1,800 other girls for the role of Anne in the eight-part series, titled simply Anne after the main character. Book lovers beware — the show will not be a blow-by-blow remake. Personally, I'm counting the days.
