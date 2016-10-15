Kim Kardashian has been, understandably, staying close to home and out of the spotlight since she was robbed in Paris. Yesterday, the reality star was spotted in L.A., though she was obviously still trying to avoid attention. Photos show Kardashian in an oversized black hoodie going to meet a friend at an Italian restaurant, according to E! News. Kim was followed into the Beverly Hills restaurant by a security detail.
In the wake of the robbery all production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been put on hold, and her family has expressed concern for Kim.
"She's not doing well," said Khloe Kardashian on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week. "I mean, it’s incredibly traumatic what happened to her, but our family is super close and great and we’ll get through it together. We do appreciate all of your guys’ love and support and it will take time. You know, it was horrible what happened to her."
In addition to receiving support from her family, Kardashian has reportedly sought professional counseling to deal with the trauma she suffered.
Kim Kardashian is spotted back in LA for the first time since her Paris robbery. https://t.co/urdNJr1bJb pic.twitter.com/yiKvH07lr2— Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) October 14, 2016
