For the first time, Kris Jenner is speaking out about the robbery that took place last week at Kim Kardashian's Paris apartment.
A week after the incident, Jenner posted an image to Twitter that expressed love for her family.
"Every morning is a reminder of how blessed we are," it said. "Today I am grateful for my family, who I love more than words can explain."
The message ended by urging others not to take their loved ones for granted: "Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones."
#blessed #family #love #grateful pic.twitter.com/czdQvDE3Ll— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 10, 2016
This wasn't the first tweet Jenner has sent out since the robbery, but it was the first to address how scary this has all been for Kardashian and her family.
In the days after news first broke of the robbery, new disturbing details began to emerge about the incident including that Kardashian was gagged and bound before being locked in a bathroom.
While Kardashian has not publicly commented on the robbery, Kourtney, like her mom, posted a religious quote in support of her younger sister that also read as a diss to those who blamed Kim for the robbery. "Some of the world's most miserable people are those whose circumstances seem the most enviable," one line read.
Kardashian has since postponed an October 14 makeup class in Dubai and production of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been shut down. E! told Variety, “Kim’s well-being is our core focus right now. No decision has been made as to when production will resume."
