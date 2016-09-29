Warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke. Read at your own risk.
We're still trying to wrap our heads around the random pairing of the artists formerly known as Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) and O.J. Simpson (Cuba Gooding Jr.) on this season of AHS. Throwing Lady Gaga into the mix might make our brains explode.
Last night's episode saw the pop star return to the AHS fold as some sort of devilish, backwoods banshee who — wait for it — ends up sexing Gooding's character Matt in some sort of horrific hillbilly sex show. Paulson's character Shelby, a.k.a. Matt's wife, wasn't the only one left reeling from the illicit incident.
Per usual, Twitter was quick to react.
This tweet pretty much sums it all up. "Matt cheated on his wife with a demon Lady Gaga and I am so very shook and confused #AHS6."
Matt cheated on his wife with a demon lady gaga and i am so very shook and confused #AHS6— PineapplePrincess (@hecallsmePP) September 29, 2016
Agreed. Behold, a few other hilarious snap judgments.
Lady Gaga looking at Shelby like #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/25P7dIMDuA— Lee Rashad (@PoppaLeeRashad) September 29, 2016
So... Our ending was seeing Matt screw Lady Gaga while 2 hillbillies jacked off and Lee getting arrested Bc of Shelbys dumbass.. #AHS6— victoria (@SeriouslyRee) September 29, 2016
GAGS WAS STARING AT HER LIKE #AHS6 #AHS pic.twitter.com/q6EoiFKdOy— Areana (@Romans_Savior) September 29, 2016
"I don't know what you're taking about" #AHS6 #ahs pic.twitter.com/CKSJSSCLTk— Rach (@rachel_tay21) September 29, 2016
Your husband's all up on a dead Gaga witch in the woods & you're worried about them burning down a devil house. #AHS6 pic.twitter.com/VZV0efueg7— Tiffany Jordan (@Tiff_Ann81) September 29, 2016
