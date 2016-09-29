Story from TV Shows

Twitter Couldn't Handle That Lady Gaga AHS Scene

Erin Donnelly
Warning: This article contains spoilers about last night's episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke. Read at your own risk.

We're still trying to wrap our heads around the random pairing of the artists formerly known as Marcia Clark (Sarah Paulson) and O.J. Simpson (Cuba Gooding Jr.) on this season of AHS. Throwing Lady Gaga into the mix might make our brains explode.

Last night's episode saw the pop star return to the AHS fold as some sort of devilish, backwoods banshee who — wait for it — ends up sexing Gooding's character Matt in some sort of horrific hillbilly sex show. Paulson's character Shelby, a.k.a. Matt's wife, wasn't the only one left reeling from the illicit incident.

Per usual, Twitter was quick to react.

This tweet pretty much sums it all up. "Matt cheated on his wife with a demon Lady Gaga and I am so very shook and confused #AHS6."
Agreed. Behold, a few other hilarious snap judgments.
